Multibagger stock declares 230% interim dividend, PAT jumps 19% YoY in Q2

“Sugar industry is poised for growth with favorable dynamics with respect to Ethanol as well as Sugar. For the state of UP there is a need for better policy support to push exports as well as cane juice based Ethanol. The Company is exploring opportunities to build multiple revenue streams beyond Sugar and Ethanol through Circular economy. Agri Input business of Shriram Farm Solutions witnessed growth despite unfavorable monsoons. Fenesta business continues its growth trajectory with strong operating performance. It is now entering into business of Facades. Our Investment projects of around Rs. 3,500 crs across businesses are under progress as per schedule. Given the health of our balance sheet and operating cash-flow, we will look forward to more growth avenues and enhance our scale, integration and cost efficiencies," said Mr. Ajay Shriram.