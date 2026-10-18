Multi-cap vs multi-asset allocation mutual funds returns race: Key differences, 1, 3 and 5-year returns compared here

Multi-cap funds and multi-asset allocation funds may sound similar, but they belong to different mutual fund categories and follow distinct investment strategies.

While multi-cap funds invest primarily in equities across companies of different market capitalisations, multi-asset allocation funds spread investments across multiple asset classes, including equities and debt.

Here is what investors need to know about the two mutual fund categories and how their returns compare.

What are multi-cap and multi-asset allocation funds? Multi-cap funds: They are open-ended equity schemes that invest across large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks.

Under Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) rules, these funds must invest at least 75% of their total assets in equity and equity-related instruments. They must allocate at least 25% of total assets each to large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

This structure requires multi-cap funds to maintain exposure to all three market-capitalisation segments, rather than concentrating only on large-cap stocks. Their performance is therefore linked primarily to equity-market movements across these segments.

Multi-asset allocation funds: These are hybrid mutual fund schemes that invest across at least three asset classes, with a minimum allocation of 10% to each. Depending on the scheme's mandate, these asset classes may include equities, debt instruments, and commodities such as gold and silver, including through their exchange-traded funds (ETFs), REITs, etc.

Unlike multi-cap funds, which focus on equities across market capitalisations, multi-asset allocation funds diversify investments across asset classes. Their returns depend on the performance of these assets and the scheme's allocation to each of them.

Multi-cap vs multi-asset allocation funds: How do returns compare?

Fund category 1-year returns 3-year returns 5-year returns Multi-cap funds 0.32% 12.27% 11.03% Multi-asset allocation funds 1.84% 12.86% 10.66% Higher-returning category Multi-asset allocation Multi-asset allocation Multi-cap *Source: Value Research, CAGR as on 16 October 2026, Category-Average Returns

The comparison shows that multi-asset allocation funds lead over the one-year period, with returns of 1.84% against 0.32% for multi-cap funds. They also lead over three years, returning 12.86% CAGR compared with 12.27% for multi-cap funds.

The trend reverses over five years. Multi-cap funds have returned 11.03% CAGR, ahead of the 10.66% recorded by multi-asset allocation funds.

The comparison highlights how the two categories can perform differently across investment horizons. Multi-cap funds maintain mandated exposure to large-, mid-, and small-cap equities, while multi-asset allocation funds spread investments across asset classes.