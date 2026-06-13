Multiple loans and EMIs? Here's how to know if your debt is still under control

Juggling several loans while ensuring all EMIs are paid on schedule may give the impression that your finances are in good shape. However, the more important question is whether your income and savings still provide enough flexibility to handle unexpected situations.

Many borrowers reach a stage where they begin to feel financially constrained despite never missing a repayment. The challenge is determining whether this pressure is a normal part of managing debt or a warning sign that obligations are becoming excessive.

The key issue is not simply whether EMIs are being paid on time. Instead, it is whether your overall financial framework has enough resilience to withstand unforeseen setbacks. A common mistake among borrowers is equating regular repayments with financial stability, even when their finances are already operating close to the limit.

One of the most effective ways to evaluate debt levels is through the Fixed Obligation to Income Ratio (FOIR), which measures the share of monthly income dedicated to fixed repayments. In general, if total EMIs account for around 35–40 percent of monthly earnings, the debt burden is considered manageable. Once this ratio moves beyond 45 percent, however, financial flexibility starts shrinking. At that point, even a temporary reduction in income or an unexpected expense can create cash flow challenges.

Another critical factor is the amount of money left after all EMI commitments are met. If only a small portion of income remains available for savings, investments, or emergency needs, the sense of financial strain should not be ignored. True financial well-being is not measured solely by the ability to repay loans, but also by the capacity to build reserves and absorb financial shocks.

The nature of the debt itself also matters. Unsecured borrowings such as personal loans and revolving credit facilities generally carry higher interest rates, making them more burdensome over time. On the other hand, secured loans, particularly home loans, are usually less stressful to manage because of their lower borrowing costs and longer repayment tenures.

Borrowers should also consider the operational complexity of managing several loans simultaneously. Multiple due dates and repayment schedules can increase the likelihood of oversight and missed payments. In such situations, consolidating debt through refinancing or balance transfer options may simplify repayment management while potentially reducing overall borrowing costs.

Ultimately, if your monthly cash flow leaves little room for savings, emergencies, investments, or lifestyle choices, you may be moving beyond a temporary financial stretch into a zone of elevated risk. The goal should not merely be to survive monthly repayments but to create financial flexibility, where a significant portion of your income remains available for future opportunities and unexpected expenses rather than being fully committed to debt obligations.

Home loan rates Home loan interest rates in India are shaped by the RBI repo rate, your CIBIL Score, and loan tenure.

Use an EMI calculator to estimate costs before you apply.