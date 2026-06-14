Mumbai, Bengaluru or Indore? How your city can make you richer or poorer — Check India’s most and least expensive cities

India's cost-of-living gap is widening, with Maharashtra's monthly expenses averaging 52,392, while Himachal Pradesh and Bihar remain affordable under 28,000. Economic opportunities vary significantly, influencing household budgets and lifestyle choices across states.

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated14 Jun 2026, 05:48 AM IST
Maharashtra Tops Cost-of-Living Chart, Leaving Other States Behind
Maharashtra Tops Cost-of-Living Chart, Leaving Other States Behind

India’s cost-of-living divide is becoming increasingly stark. While Mumbai tops the chart with average monthly expenses exceeding 69.8K (that is for one person), cities such as Shimla or Patna remain among the most affordable at around 25,000. Here a look at how location can significantly impact household budgets and savings.

The financial gap is striking:

The High-Cost Hubs:

Mumbai: emerges as the most expensive city to live in, with average monthly expenses of 69.8K. Bengaluru and Gurgaon follow at around 49,000, while Delhi stands at 48,560, reflecting the higher costs associated with major economic and urban centres.

Mumbai: 69.8K for one person/ 157K for living with family

Delhi: 48,560 for one person/ 114K for living with family

Gurugram: 49.6K for one person/ 121K for living with family

Bengaluru: 49.8K for one person/ 120K for living with family

The Mid-Tier Belt:

Hyderabad and Chennai, home to major technology hubs and rapidly expanding industrial centres, are witnessing a steady rise in living costs. With average monthly expenses of 44K and 40.9K respectively, both states are narrowing the gap with India's costliest regions.

Hyderabad: 44K for one person/ 107K for living with family

Chennai: 40.9K for one person/ 100K for living with family

Also Read | Delhi-NCR awaits the arrival of southwest monsoon: Here's when it will arrive

The low-mid range:

Occupying the lower-middle range, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh offer a balance between affordability and economic opportunities. Average monthly living costs stand at 31,798 and 32,845 respectively, making them relatively budget-friendly options.

Indore: 31,798

Kolkata: 34.7K for one person/ 84.9K for living with family

The Affordable Pockets:

At the other end of the spectrum, Shimla and Patna remain among most affordable cities. With average monthly living costs of 25,381 and 29.2K respectively, residents can manage everyday expenses at nearly half the cost of high-priced states such as Mumbai.

Patna: 29.2K for one person/ 72.5K for living with family

Shimla: 25.3K for one person/ 64.7K for living with family

Source: Livingcost.org

Moreover, with remote work lingering and freelancing on the rise, geography is no longer a constraint for everyone. Choosing where to live is no longer just about the vibe it is a critical macroeconomic decision for your personal wallet.

Also Read | Engineer quits corporate job to become cab driver: ‘You have to take risks’

The widening cost-of-living gap shows India's uneven economic landscape. While high-cost states may offer greater job opportunities and higher incomes, affordable regions can provide better value for money. For households, balancing earnings, expenses and lifestyle preferences is becoming increasingly important when choosing where to live.

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.

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