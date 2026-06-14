Mumbai, Bengaluru or Indore? How your city can make you richer or poorer — Check India’s most and least expensive cities

India’s cost-of-living divide is becoming increasingly stark. While Mumbai tops the chart with average monthly expenses exceeding ₹69.8K (that is for one person), cities such as Shimla or Patna remain among the most affordable at around ₹25,000. Here a look at how location can significantly impact household budgets and savings.
Mumbai: emerges as the most expensive city to live in, with average monthly expenses of ₹69.8K. Bengaluru and Gurgaon follow at around ₹49,000, while Delhi stands at ₹48,560, reflecting the higher costs associated with major economic and urban centres.
Mumbai: ₹69.8K for one person/ ₹157K for living with family
Delhi: ₹48,560 for one person/ ₹114K for living with family
Gurugram: ₹49.6K for one person/ ₹121K for living with family
Bengaluru: ₹49.8K for one person/ ₹120K for living with family
Hyderabad and Chennai, home to major technology hubs and rapidly expanding industrial centres, are witnessing a steady rise in living costs. With average monthly expenses of ₹44K and ₹40.9K respectively, both states are narrowing the gap with India's costliest regions.
Hyderabad: ₹44K for one person/ ₹107K for living with family
Chennai: ₹40.9K for one person/ ₹100K for living with family
Occupying the lower-middle range, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh offer a balance between affordability and economic opportunities. Average monthly living costs stand at ₹31,798 and ₹32,845 respectively, making them relatively budget-friendly options.
Indore: ₹31,798
Kolkata: ₹34.7K for one person/ ₹84.9K for living with family
At the other end of the spectrum, Shimla and Patna remain among most affordable cities. With average monthly living costs of ₹25,381 and ₹29.2K respectively, residents can manage everyday expenses at nearly half the cost of high-priced states such as Mumbai.
Patna: ₹29.2K for one person/ ₹72.5K for living with family
Shimla: ₹25.3K for one person/ ₹64.7K for living with family
Source: Livingcost.org
Moreover, with remote work lingering and freelancing on the rise, geography is no longer a constraint for everyone. Choosing where to live is no longer just about the vibe it is a critical macroeconomic decision for your personal wallet.
The widening cost-of-living gap shows India's uneven economic landscape. While high-cost states may offer greater job opportunities and higher incomes, affordable regions can provide better value for money. For households, balancing earnings, expenses and lifestyle preferences is becoming increasingly important when choosing where to live.
Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitics and foreign policy, with a particular emphasis on how these areas intersect. <br> She writes extensively about how money works in everyday life—helping readers navigate personal finance decisions. <br> As AI reshapes investing behaviour, capital is increasingly flowing into decentralized ecosystems, redefining how assets are managed, traded, and valued. She focuses on explaining how money flows within frameworks like Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), DeFi protocols, and crypto markets—while also exploring what the future of money could look like in a trustless, programmable financial world. <br> She also focuses on immigration-related issues, simplifying complex topics around visas, passports, overseas financial planning, and the many practical challenges Indians face while moving or living abroad. <br> Alongside personal finance, Sanchari has a strong understanding of international politics, contemporary and historical conflicts, and global state decisions. She closely tracks how geopolitical developments influence economies, markets, and individual financial choices, bringing together finance and global affairs in her reporting. <br> She began her career as a desk editor, which gave her a strong foundation in news writing. Over time, her interest naturally shifted toward personal finance. Before joining Mint in 2020, she worked DNA, The Times of India, Outlook Money, BloombergQuint, and ETMoney. At Mint, she got an opportunity to expand her coverage to include immigration and geopolitical developments while continuing to closely follow personal finance trends and market movements.As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour, and fairness. <br> She is an English Major and her work took her across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune. Living independently from an early age gave her firsthand experience in managing life and money on her own. This practical exposure sparked her strong interest in personal finance. <br> Outside the newsroom, Sanchari is a sports enthusiast who regularly plays lawn tennis and squash. In her younger years, she was also a national-level badminton player.
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