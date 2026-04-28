Mumbai: ‘I asked ChatGPT to save ₹5,000 every month for my travel fund’; check personal finance advice from AI

I acted as a single man in Mumbai. I asked ChatGPT to help me save ₹5,000 every month for my travel fund. Here’s how the conversation went.

What I asked ChatGPT I earn ₹75,000 every month and live alone in Mumbai. I want to save ₹5,000 each month for travel. But, after all my expenses, I am left with just ₹1,200. That is a shortfall of ₹3,800 from my goal. Every rupee already has somewhere to go.

My rent alone takes up 29% of my salary. I live in a 1BHK in Andheri West. Cheaper options would mean longer commutes or safety compromises.

I also send ₹8,000 home to my parents in Uttar Pradesh every month. That is not a lifestyle choice. It is a responsibility. My laptop EMI takes another ₹3,500. That is locked in for several more months.

I also spend ₹1,000 on online courses for upskilling. Then there is the invisible drain. Food delivery, social outings, and miscellaneous expenses together cost over ₹9,000 per month.

As I asked ChatGPT for help, its opening line stopped me in my tracks.

"You are not broke. Your structure is."

What ChatGPT says The first step was the most uncomfortable one. “Pay yourself first. Move ₹5,000 into a separate account on salary day. Treat it like rent. It’s non-negotiable,” it said.

Your usable income then becomes ₹70,000, and the system adjusts around that.

The second step it suggested was to stop attacking the big expenses. Rent and family support stay untouched. The real problem lives inside that ₹9,000 invisible bucket.

ChatGPT broke it down for me. “Cap food delivery at ₹3,000. Cap social outings at ₹3,000. Keep a ₹2,000 miscellaneous buffer. That totals ₹8,000 instead of ₹9,000 plus unplanned overflow,” it suggested.

I just found ₹1,000 without feeling it.

The third step was about mindset. “Do not try to quit Swiggy entirely. You will relapse. Instead, fix six orders per month and stick to it. Same for outings. Two meaningful ones are better than five random spends,” ChatGPT advised.

The fourth step was about my EMI. The ₹3,500 laptop EMI is temporary. Any bonus, freelance income or tax refund should go toward closing it early. The moment it ends, the full ₹3,500 is redirected to my travel fund. Suddenly, ₹5,000 feels easy.

The fifth step was about my courses. ₹1,000 is fine if the course leads to income growth. If it is passive consumption, I should pause one course and free up that ₹1,000.

View full Image View full Image ChatGPT's plan to save ₹ 5,000 a month

The sixth and seventh steps were about creating friction. “Delete saved cards from apps. Turn off one-click payments. Withdraw ₹8,000 in cash at the start of the month for variable expenses. When it is gone, it is gone. Digital money feels infinite. Cash does not,” ChatGPT said.

The eighth step was the hardest truth. “You do not just have a cost problem. You have a ceiling problem. Even ₹3,000 extra from freelance work each month changes everything,” the AI tool said.

ChatGPT left me with one question I keep thinking about.

“Do you want comfort now or mobility later?”