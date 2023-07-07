Small-cap funds are all the rage, but should you buy?5 min read 07 Jul 2023, 12:47 AM IST
Small-cap funds in India have seen a surge in investor interest and inflows over the past six months, driven by strong returns and the rebounding market
Mumbai: Small-cap funds have suddenly become the darling of Indian investors. That is, if you go by data released by the Association of Mutual Funds of India (Amfi). The data explicitly states that small-cap funds, among all categories, were the biggest beneficiaries of a huge inflow of funds in the last six months.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×