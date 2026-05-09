‘Mumbai takes it back quietly’: Investment banker’s ₹1.3 lakh monthly expense breakdown goes viral

In the city of dreams, the dreams often come with a heavy monthly invoice. Yash Verma, a Mumbai-based investment banker, recently took to social media to peel back the curtain on the "glamorous" life of high finance. His detailed monthly expense breakdown, totaling approximately ₹1,30,000, has ignited a conversation about inflation, the grueling nature of corporate life, and the steep “Mumbai Tax.”
For Verma, living in Worli—one of India’s most expensive pin codes—isn't about status; it’s about seconds. He pays ₹60,000 in rent and maintenance to live exactly five minutes from his office.
"In IB [Investment Banking], your time is your only asset," Verma explained. “I don’t negotiate on commute. Living 5 minutes from office isn’t a luxury. It’s a survival decision.”
The rest of his budget reflects a life dictated by an 80-hour work week:
The kicker? This six-figure monthly burn covers just the basics of a single professional living alone—it doesn't include a single vacation.
Verma’s post highlights a harsh reality for young professionals in the financial capital: the higher the paycheck, the higher the cost of maintaining the stamina to earn it. He notes that Mumbai is conservatively 1.5x more expensive than Delhi for a comparable lifestyle. While Investment Banking pays significantly more than average entry-level roles, Verma poignantly observes, "IB pays well. Mumbai takes it back quietly."
The transparency of the post triggered a wave of reactions, ranging from financial curiosity to disbelief over Mumbai’s real estate market.
One user questioned the math on the commute, asking, "So, though you live 5 mins from office your cab commute costs 10k a month for 44 journeys max!" Others were more shocked by the "affordability" of his rent, with one commenter exclaiming, "How did you get such a great view in Worli for 60k? What a steal!"
Another section of the audience focused on the social aspect, suggesting that ₹10,000 for "hanging out" in Mumbai’s nightlife scene was actually quite modest for someone in high finance.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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