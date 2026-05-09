‘Mumbai takes it back quietly’: Investment banker’s ₹1.3 lakh monthly expense breakdown goes viral

In the city of dreams, the dreams often come with a heavy monthly invoice. Yash Verma, a Mumbai-based investment banker, recently took to social media to peel back the curtain on the "glamorous" life of high finance. His detailed monthly expense breakdown, totaling approximately ₹1,30,000, has ignited a conversation about inflation, the grueling nature of corporate life, and the steep “Mumbai Tax.”

The Breakdown: Time is the Only Asset

For Verma, living in Worli—one of India’s most expensive pin codes—isn't about status; it’s about seconds. He pays ₹60,000 in rent and maintenance to live exactly five minutes from his office.

"In IB [Investment Banking], your time is your only asset," Verma explained. “I don’t negotiate on commute. Living 5 minutes from office isn’t a luxury. It’s a survival decision.”

The rest of his budget reflects a life dictated by an 80-hour work week:

Food & Help: ₹ 5,000 for a cook and maid (breakfast/lunch) and Rs15,000 for ordering dinner, as he rarely returns home before 11 PM.

5,000 for a cook and maid (breakfast/lunch) and Rs15,000 for ordering dinner, as he rarely returns home before 11 PM. Transport: ₹ 10,000 on cabs, opting for convenience over the "parking headache" of owning a car.

10,000 on cabs, opting for convenience over the "parking headache" of owning a car. The Basics: ₹ 12,000 for groceries and electricity, noting that "Mumbai electricity bills alone will humble you."

12,000 for groceries and electricity, noting that "Mumbai electricity bills alone will humble you." The Essentials: ₹ 10,000 for socializing and ₹ 12,000 for monthly flights to visit family in Delhi. The kicker? This six-figure monthly burn covers just the basics of a single professional living alone—it doesn't include a single vacation.

Check out the viral video here:

"Mumbai Takes It Back Quietly" Verma’s post highlights a harsh reality for young professionals in the financial capital: the higher the paycheck, the higher the cost of maintaining the stamina to earn it. He notes that Mumbai is conservatively 1.5x more expensive than Delhi for a comparable lifestyle. While Investment Banking pays significantly more than average entry-level roles, Verma poignantly observes, "IB pays well. Mumbai takes it back quietly."

The Internet Weighs In The transparency of the post triggered a wave of reactions, ranging from financial curiosity to disbelief over Mumbai’s real estate market.

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One user questioned the math on the commute, asking, "So, though you live 5 mins from office your cab commute costs 10k a month for 44 journeys max!" Others were more shocked by the "affordability" of his rent, with one commenter exclaiming, "How did you get such a great view in Worli for 60k? What a steal!"