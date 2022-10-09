Thanks to multi-year high inflation, hedging real returns on your hard-earned money has become very important. Due to high inflation, there is a rise in consumer prices and the cost of investments, meanwhile, the value of money dips. This also leads to a reduction in the value of savings when it was earned. Thereby, it is usually guided to always keep the inflation rate in mind when choosing your fixed deposit account. A comparison between how much rate of return your bank offers and how much is the inflation rate -- will help in understanding the real rate of returns on your investment.

