Mumbai’s real estate registrations surge during festive season
27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST
MintGenie Team
Mumbai city, within BMC's jurisdiction, recorded 4,594 property registrations during the nine-day Navratri period from October 15th to October 23rd, 2023, marking a 37.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.
Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 12:00 PM IST