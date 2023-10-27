Mumbai’s real estate registrations surge during festive season

Mumbai city, within BMC's jurisdiction, recorded 4,594 property registrations during the nine-day Navratri period from October 15th to October 23rd, 2023, marking a 37.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase.

Real estate registration in Mumbai soar during Navratri

