Can I pay municipal taxes on behalf of my NRI son?

  • According to Fema regulations, payments made by a resident on behalf of a non-resident are prohibited unless specifically allowed

Harshal Bhuta
Published2 Sep 2024, 10:22 PM IST
For income to be taxed as capital gains, it must result from the ‘transfer’ of a capital asset.(Pixabay)

My son resides in the US, whereas I stay in Pune. My son owns two house properties in Pune. Can I pay municipal taxes on his behalf for those properties?

—Name withheld on request

I assume that your son is a non-resident since he resides in the US. According to Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema) regulations, payments made by a resident on behalf of a non-resident are prohibited unless specifically allowed. Therefore, such payment of taxes on behalf of your son would not be permitted under Fema.

If your son holds a non-resident ordinary (NRO) account in India and if you possess power of attorney to operate such an account, you may instead gift an equivalent sum of money into his NRO account. As the power of attorney holder, you are permitted to make local payments, which include payment of (municipal) taxes in India.

Also read | Retired in February but leave encashed in April. When is the benefit of exemption applicable?

While such a gift would be exempt in India for your son, it would be subject to tax collected at source (TCS) provisions in your case. If the gift exceeds a sum of 7 lakh, TCS will be applied at the rate of 20% on the amount exceeding 7 lakh.

I live in the US. I had put in money into a startup during the Covid period because of cheap valuation. Due to some new rule, my shares were recently converted into demat from physical shares. Does conversion of physical shares to demat attract any taxation?

—Name withheld on request

For income to be taxed as capital gains, it must result from the ‘transfer’ of a capital asset. Shares in an unlisted company are undoubtedly considered capital assets. However, a ‘transfer’ occurs inter alia when there is a sale, exchange, relinquishment of an asset or extinguishment of rights in the asset. Conversion of shares from physical form to dematerialized form does not involve sale of unlisted company shares, or exchanging them for another asset, or relinquishment of the shares, or extinguishing rights in the shares. Therefore, this conversion does not constitute a ‘transfer’ of shares and, as a result, does not involve any tax implications.

Harshal Bhuta is a partner at chartered accountancy firm P.R. Bhuta & Co.

—If you have a personal finance query, write to us at mintmoney@livemint.com to get it answered by experts.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:2 Sep 2024, 10:22 PM IST
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceCan I pay municipal taxes on behalf of my NRI son?

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.5%)

    Tata Steel

    152.85
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    296.90
    03:53 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    -2.5 (-0.84%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.70
    03:48 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    1.75 (0.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jio Financial Services

    344.65
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    22.9 (7.12%)

    Aegis Logis

    802.95
    03:40 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    50.5 (6.71%)

    Adani Power

    670.45
    03:57 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    38.5 (6.09%)

    Adani Green Energy

    1,945.20
    03:59 PM | 2 SEP 2024
    104.75 (5.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,829.00-432.00
      Chennai
      73,685.00360.00
      Delhi
      73,541.00-360.00
      Kolkata
      73,829.00-72.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Money

      More From Popular in Money
      HomeMarkets
      PremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue