Muse Tax, Built on OpenAI’s GPT, Targets Tax Codes
- The company is one of many across a range of industries that are starting to figure out how to make use of fast-breaking developments in AI
Muse Tax Inc., an early-stage startup based in New York, has found another task for artificial intelligence: navigating the complex and quickly changing tax codes that can trip up even experienced accountants.
The company is one of many across a range of industries that are starting to figure out how to make use of fast-breaking developments in AI—by connecting to underlying AI platforms through software bridges known as application programming interfaces, or APIs, and building on top of the underlying technology.
Muse Tax was founded in February 2022 by Colin Horsford and Busayo Ogunsanya, both certified public accountants with years of experience in financial services. They connected to OpenAI’s GPT technology with an API that allowed them to build their own software on top of the OpenAI platform.
The company has a business-to-business model, striking up partnerships with financial institutions. Muse Tax was funded with a combination of investments by its founders, as well as about $350,000 in pre-seed capital from early-stage investors including Techstars, the AI Operators Fund and Everywhere Ventures, formerly known as The Fund, according to Mr. Horsford. Muse Tax is raising a $2 million seed round, amid shifting market pressures, according to Mr. Horsford.
Users feed their tax returns and transaction data into the Muse Tax system, which can keep track of the all latest updates to the tax codes, according to Mr. Horsford, a veteran of American International Group Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and other financial-services companies. The system recommends ways in which the user can keep tax bills to the minimum.
“You have to stay abreast," said Mr. Horsford. “During the pandemic, there were so many tax changes, preparers and accountants missed some. That is really what our model is trained to do to—be more up-to-date and process information a lot faster than the average human preparer or accountant, even if they are very experienced," he said.
Muse Tax usually can make tax recommendations in 20 to 30 seconds—sometimes as long as 45 seconds, he said. Humans can take five to seven hours for comparable advice and cost more, according to Mr. Horsford.
The Muse Tax system employs OpenAI’s GPT-3 and GPT-3.5, and the company plans to soon move to the latest version, GPT-4, according to Mr. Horsford. GPT is a so-called generative AI technology that produces text, images and other kinds of content. It is the technological underpinning of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can have conversations with human users on a range of topics for purposes such as synthesizing and summarizing information.
Muse Tax has procedures in place to oversee the responses generated by AI, according to Mr. Horsford. “We are familiar with the oversight needed when managing AI responses," he said, noting that his co-founder had prior experience building an AI chatbot called Ask My Uncle Sam.
“We check all responses with known sources of truth and ensure that we weed out outliers," Mr. Horsford said.
Muse Tax’s publicly announced partners include Bilt Rewards, a rewards program that allows people to earn points when paying rent, and Nestment, which facilitates pooling of capital among home buyers, primarily younger ones.
Nestment uses Muse Tax to help people on its own platform sort out the tax implications of a potential home purchase.
Muse Tax lowered the barrier to building tax analysis into Nestment services, according to Niles Lichtenstein, co-founder of that San Francisco-based startup. More conventional approaches probably would have required Nestment to spend more time and money without achieving the same levels of accuracy or speed, he said.
“If you think about all the excitement around AI, a lot of it is fun use cases, or research. But what are the real business cases? To me, the tax code is one of the most obvious," said Jenny Fielding, co-founder of Everywhere Ventures. “This is a practical use case that can have a huge impact on individuals," she said.
The biggest challenge, like with all AI, Ms. Fielding said, is the quality of the underlying data sets. “So if the models are trained on old data or they omit jurisdiction-specific tax code, then the quality of the output can be compromised as well," she said.