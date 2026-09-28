Must-read for homebuyers: Planning to buy a new house from a developer? Here's what you should consider

Housing sales fell 2% in H1 2026, even as new launches rose 7% and the average ticket size edged up 2% to 1.41 crore. The data suggests buyers have more homes to compare, but there is no broad-based fall in prices yet. City-level trends vary sharply.

Sheetal Goel
Updated28 Sep 2026, 08:52 PM IST
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Planning to buy a new home from a developer? Here's what to consider and how average prices have changed across cities. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Planning to buy a new home from a developer? Here's what to consider and how average prices have changed across cities. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

If you are planning to buy a home from a developer, the latest housing data points to an important shift. Home prices are still holding up, but the market is no longer seeing the rapid price-led growth of the past few years. Sales volumes have softened, while developers have increased new supply.

According to the India Housing Report – September 2026 by the National Association of Realtors-India and CRE Matrix, primary housing sales across Tier-1 cities were worth 3.63 lakh crore in H1 2026 (January-June), almost unchanged from 3.65 lakh crore in H1 2025.

But the number of homes sold fell 2% to 2.58 lakh units. Here, units sold means the number of residential housing units (homes) sold directly by developers.

Does this mean home prices are rising?

The average ticket size — the average value of a home sold, calculated by dividing total sales value by the number of homes sold — rose only 2% to 1.41 crore from 1.38 crore.

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Source: National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-India) and CRE Matrix, India Housing Report – September 2026; PAN-India Tier-1 cities

For buyers, this suggests that the rapid rise in the average value of homes seen in previous years is beginning to moderate. It does not mean every property has become cheaper.

Prices can vary substantially depending on the city, locality, project, and size of the home.

Are buyers getting more choices?

Yes. Developers launched 2.98 lakh housing units in H1 2026, up 7% from H1 2025 and 18% from H2 2025. Launches refer to new housing units introduced for sale during the period.

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Source: National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-India) and CRE Matrix, India Housing Report – September 2026; PAN-India Tier-1 cities

For buyers, higher launches mean more projects and properties to compare. But supply has increased faster than sales, so buyers should compare prices, specifications, location, and the developer's track record rather than assume that new supply automatically means lower prices.

Also Read | Claiming both HRA and home loan interest deductions: Is it even allowed?

Which cities are seeing the biggest changes?

The numbers vary sharply across major housing markets in H1 2026 (January-June 2026), compared with H1 2025.

Among the broad regions, MMR recorded the highest sales value and the highest number of homes sold at 93,757 crore and 83,613 units, respectively. Its average ticket size was 1.12 crore.

At the other end, NCR recorded 68,217 crore in sales and 24,630 units sold, while its average ticket size was much higher at 2.77 crore. This shows that a higher sales value does not necessarily mean more homes are being sold. The value also depends on the type and price of homes buyers are purchasing.

Among individual cities and sub-markets, Mumbai had the highest sales value at 58,362 crore, while Pune recorded the highest number of homes sold at 43,347 units.

Gurugram had the highest average ticket size at 3.15 crore, followed by Noida at 2.78 crore. Thane + Palghar had the lowest average ticket size at 55 lakh, followed by Navi Mumbai + Raigad at 71 lakh.

The table also shows how differently prices and demand are moving. For example, Pune sold fewer homes but recorded higher sales value because its average ticket size increased 9%. In Chennai, sales value rose 16% even as units sold fell 12%, with the average ticket size jumping 32%.

MarketSales value H1’26ChangeUnits soldChangeAvg. ticket sizeChange
MMR 93,757 cr+8%83,613+9% 1.12 crFlat
Mumbai 58,362 cr+4%24,524Flat 2.38 cr+4%
Thane + Palghar 23,052 cr+10%41,740+10% 55 lakhFlat
Navi Mumbai + Raigad 12,292 cr+29%17,316+20% 71 lakh+8%
Pune 36,025 cr+4%43,347-5% 83 lakh+9%
NCR 68,217 cr-24%24,630-9% 2.77 cr-16%
Gurugram 37,726 cr-33%11,972Flat 3.15 cr-32%
Noida 21,918 cr+7%7,877-7% 2.78 cr+15%
Hyderabad 56,966 cr+1%28,190-11% 2.02 cr+13%
Bengaluru 60,875 cr+25%34,554+7% 1.76 cr+17%
Ahmedabad 24,876 cr-9%22,967-13% 1.08 cr+4%
Chennai 13,722 cr+16%10,456-12% 1.31 cr+32%
Kolkata 9,046 cr-3%9,862-12% 92 lakh+11%

Source: National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-India) and CRE Matrix, India Housing Report – September 2026. The table compares key housing markets in H1 2026 with H1 2025 based on sales value, units sold (number of homes sold) and average ticket size.

Also Read | Death of joint home loan borrower: Who pays the EMIs and who owns the house?

What should a homebuyer take from this?

For buyers, that makes comparison more important than timing the entire housing market.

Check the price of similar properties nearby, compare newly launched and ready-to-move-in projects, examine the developer's track record and possession timeline, and calculate the total cost, including registration, maintenance, and financing, before deciding.

Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert before making any financial decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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