NBFC extends national pension scheme services for NRIs, domestic customers. 5 key points.2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 02:38 PM IST
- By extending its NPS offering to its customers, Muthoot plans to provide its customers with an additional avenue for long-term retirement planning as well as benefit them with a tax concession of up to ₹50,000 under subsection 80 CCD (1B).
Leading gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance on Thursday extended its National Pension Scheme (NPS) services to both its domestic and NRI customers. Muthoot is extending its NPS service to more potential customers through enhanced digital conveniences such as its website and the iMuthoot app. The company is an authorized NPS service provider by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
