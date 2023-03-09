Leading gold loan NBFC in the country, Muthoot Finance on Thursday extended its National Pension Scheme (NPS) services to both its domestic and NRI customers. Muthoot is extending its NPS service to more potential customers through enhanced digital conveniences such as its website and the iMuthoot app. The company is an authorized NPS service provider by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

