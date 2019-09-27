Muthoot Finance's non-convertible debenture (NCD) hit the market on 27 September, offering interest rates (or coupons) up to 10%. The issue will close on 30 October. The NCD has a base size of ₹100 crore with the company holding the option to retain another ₹900 crore in case of oversubscription.

The NCDs have been rated AA (Stable) by CRISIL and ICRA.

The NCD is being offered for tenors of 24, 38, 60 and 90 months, and monthly, annual and cumulative interest payment options are available for investors. In case of the monthly option, the highest available rate is 9.75% for a tenor of 60 months (or five years). The 10% interest option is available for the annual frequency option for a tenor of 60 months (five years). Each NCD has a face value of ₹1,000, and the minimum investment amount is ₹10,000. In other words, you need to buy a minimum of 10 NCDs.

Muthoot Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC) which lends money against gold. It has 4,502 branches across 23 states, and has an operating history of about 80 years. It posted profit after tax (PAT) of ₹1,972 crore in FY19. However, it was hit by an employee strike across several branches in Kerala in September.

How do you apply?

You can only apply for these NCDs in dematerialized (demat) form. For applying, you need to submit an application form to your bank or broker, authorizing the intermediary to block the amount you want to invest. The bank needs to be a self-certified syndicate bank or SCSB (find the list of SCSBs here). Some banks or brokers will allow you to submit this form online.

Should you invest?

Muthoot Finance has a long-standing reputation and a reasonably large size and scale as India’s largest gold lender. However, the NCDs are rated AA, which is short of the highest credit rating of AAA. Investors should also note that NCDs are illiquid and you cannot exit them as easily as a fixed deposit at a bank. The interest on NCDs is taxed at your slab rate. However, tax deducted at source (TDS) is not cut on such interest if NCDs are held in demat form. Invest only if you are willing to bear a high level of risk.