Muthoot Finance’s 1,000 crore NCD issue: Should you invest?

NEW DELHI: Muthoot Finance Ltd has launched a secured non-convertible debenture (NCD) issue, offering returns between 6.75% and 7.75%, annually. It has a base issue size of ₹100 crore, but a gold loan-focused, non-banking financial company (NBFC) can raise it up to ₹900 crore, depending on the subscription. The issue will remain open from 11 December to 5 January.

This is the second tranche of the ₹4,000-crore NCD issue, which the company had announced in October. Under the first tranche, opened during October-November, Muthoot Finance had raised ₹2,000 crore, offering returns between 7.15% and 8%, annually. The company so far raised around ₹18,000 crore via 23 public NCD issues since 2011.

“In our 24th public issue of NCDs, we wish to focus on retail and high net-worth individual investors, and we have allocated 90% of the issue for this segment. At a time when interest rates have significantly come down, we are able to offer attractive interest rates to retail and high net worth individual investors," said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.

The net proceeds will be utilised for lending (minimum of 75% of the amount raised) and general corporate purposes (not more than 25% of the amount raised).

The issue has been rated AA with a positive outlook by Crisil Ltd and AA with a stable outlook by Icra Ltd. This means that the debentures carry low credit risk, but are not as safe as AAA-rated instruments.

The NCD has a face value of ₹1,000 with a minimum application size of ₹10,000. Investors have six investment options with monthly or annual payout frequency or on maturity redemption payments with coupon in the range of 6.75-7.75% per annum. There are two investment periods - 38 and 60 months.

The allocation to the NCDs, which are proposed to be listed on BSE, will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The NCDs issued by Muthoot Finance are secure in nature, which means that in the event of liquidation, secured investors will get the first preference.

However, investors should be cautious of liquidity risks when investing in NCDs. “Investors should understand the risks associated with investing in NCDs, and only aggressive investors, who have sufficient cushion for their basic safety and liquidity requirements, should ideally invest," said Nishith Baldevdas, founder, Shree Financial and a Sebi-registered investment adviser (RIA). Baldevdas has stopped recommending NCD to his clients after the DHFL incident.

Investors must also note that redeeming NCDs before maturity might be a challenge, as the Indian debt market is not that deep. Then there is the tax aspect. The interest rate earned on these instruments is taxed at your income tax slab rate.

According to experts, NCDs are for aggressive investors, and they can look at it after taking care of their safety and liquidity requirements.

