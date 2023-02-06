Muthoot Finance to raise ₹500 crore via secured redeemable NCDs
The NCDs have been rated AA+ by ICRA Ratings, and the outlook on long-term rating is stable. There are seven investment options for the NCDs, with ‘monthly’ or ‘annual’ interest payment frequency or ‘on maturity redemption’ payment with coupon ranging from 7.75% p.a to 8.6% p.a
New Delhi: Muthoot Finance Ltd will raise ₹500 crore via secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of ₹1,000 each. The base issue size is ₹75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription of up to ₹400 crore, aggregating up to tranche limit of ₹500 crore. The issue will open on 8 February and will close on 3 March.
