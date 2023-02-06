Muthoot Finance to raise 500 crore via secured redeemable NCDs

Institutional Investors such as public financial institutions, scheduled commercial banks, among others, and non- Institutional Investors such as co-operative banks and regional rural banks can apply for the NCDs. Besides, resident Indian individuals and HUFs can also apply for the issue and earn regular interest payments on the invested amount. They can either subscribe when a company announces NCD or buy later in the secondary market. To buy NCDs online, one needs to have an active demat account and sufficient funds equal to the amount one wants to invest in the NCDs. Individuals must log into their demat accounts and place a buy order to buy NCDs online.