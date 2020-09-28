Muthoot Fincorp NCD launches with yields up to 9.62%

Experts have taken a cautious view of the NCD due to its A rating (rather than AA or AAA). “At a time when default related issues have been a concern and economic situation remains uncertain, investing in Muthoot, which has a Crisil A rating, is only for those who have a high-risk appetite. Investors should not subscribe to it by only looking at the attractive interest rates, and they must be sure to factor in the element of high risk while taking a decision. Overall, unnecessary risk on the fixed-income side of the portfolio should be avoided," said Prableen Bajpai, founder, FinFix, a financial research and wealth management firm.