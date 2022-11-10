Muthoottu Mini Financiers launches Safe Lock Gold Loan

The Safe Lock Gold Loan facility has been introduced to ensure that customers receive the benefit of affordable and convenient choice to secure their physical gold while obtaining a minimum loan amount. The annual charges for utilising this facility is ₹300, making it a cost-effective. Customers will have insurance coverage for pledged gold jewellery, which is one of the distinctive aspects of Safe Lock Gold Loan. The main benefit of this product is that customers can apply for credit based on their gold kept in the safe lock, which can be obtained at any time through online and offline channels and repaid online or offline as per the customer’s convenience.