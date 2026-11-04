Mutual fund 1, 3, 5 years returns battle 2026: Which large, mid, small-cap schemes delivered consistent money gains?

Equity mutual funds are classified into different categories based on their investments across market capitalisations, primarily large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap funds.

Large-cap funds invest in well-established companies that tend to be relatively less volatile, while mid-cap funds focus on medium-sized companies. Small-cap funds, on the other hand, invest in smaller companies, which carry higher risks but also offer greater growth potential.

As per SEBI's categorisation norms, large-cap funds must invest at least 80% of their assets in large-cap stocks. Mid-cap and small-cap funds must invest at least 65% of their assets in their respective categories.

Over the last one year, the large-cap fund category declined by an average of 5.80%, while mid-cap funds fell by 1.06%. Small-cap funds, however, gained 3.13%.

Against this backdrop, here is a look at the schemes across these three categories that delivered positive returns over the 1-year period and also recorded positive returns over the 3-year and 5-year periods.

Which large-cap funds delivered positive returns over 1, 3 and 5 years? The table below lists large-cap funds ranked by their 1-year returns. It includes only schemes that have delivered positive returns over the 3-year and 5-year periods as well. Only three large-cap schemes met these criteria.

Large-cap funds 1-year return 3-year return 5-year return Taurus Largecap Equity Fund 5.55% 14.73% 10.47% Quant Large Cap Fund 1.90% 13.83% Not available Invesco India Large Cap Fund 0.30% 14.52% 10.52% *Source: Morningstar, Direct-Growth plans; CAGR as on 3 November 2026

Taurus Largecap Equity topped the list with a 1-year return of 5.55% and also recorded the highest 3-year return of 14.73% among the three schemes. However, Invesco India Large Cap delivered the highest 5-year return of 10.52%. Quant Large Cap does not have a 5-year return figure.

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Which mid-cap funds delivered positive returns over 1, 3 and 5 years? The following table lists mid-cap funds ranked by their 1-year returns. It includes only schemes that have also delivered positive returns over the 3-year and 5-year periods.

Mid-cap funds 1-year return 3-year return 5-year return HSBC Midcap Fund 11.04% 21.12% 17.14% Axis Midcap Fund 3.32% 16.52% 12.01% ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund 3.31% 19.71% 14.98% Union Midcap Fund 2.86% 16.11% 13.82% Invesco India Mid Cap Fund 2.18% 22.08% 17.55% *Source: Morningstar, Direct-Growth plans; CAGR as on 3 November 2026

HSBC Midcap Fund topped the list with a 1-year return of 11.04%. However, Invesco India Mid Cap Fund recorded the highest returns over both the 3-year and 5-year periods, at 22.08% and 17.55%, respectively.

Which small-cap funds delivered positive returns over 1, 3 and 5 years?

Small-cap funds 1-year return 3-year return 5-year return Bank of India Small Cap Fund 17.69% 18.64% 18.26% Union Small Cap Fund 12.63% 14.82% 15.85% ITI Small Cap Fund 11.90% 21.71% 16.82% DSP Small Cap Fund 10.51% 16.06% 15.78% LIC MF Small Cap Fund 9.19% 16.40% 15.56% *Source: Morningstar, Direct-Growth plans; CAGR as on 3 November 2026

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Bank of India Small Cap Fund topped the list with a 1-year return of 17.69%. However, ITI Small Cap Fund recorded the highest 3-year return of 21.71%, while Bank of India Small Cap Fund delivered the highest 5-year return of 18.26%.