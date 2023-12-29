Mutual Funds: 7 sectoral funds gave over 50% return in 2023
Spike in the overall performance of PSU, infrastructure and manufacturing sectors was evident through the high returns given by mutual funds which fall in these categories. We give the lowdown on some of the top performing funds in these categories
As the year 2023 draws to a close, some retail investors must be scouting for the tempting mutual fund schemes to invest based on the historical returns of the past one year.
