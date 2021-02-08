Mutual Fund allotment timelines create uncertainty for investors

Getting the NAV (Net Asset Value) of a mutual fund as of particular day is important to investors who put in a lump sum. This is particularly true in equity mutual funds where market movements move NAV by large amounts on a daily basis.

According to Sebi rules, two requirements need to be fulfilled for getting a particular day's NAV. First, the application needs to come in before the cut off time (3 pm in equity funds) and second the investor's money needs to reach the fund house. Purchase orders less than ₹2 lakh were exempt from the second requirement previously, and money for them could come in on a later day. However this exemption was ended by Sebi from 1st February.

The change to the new rule for such orders has been far from smooth with investors complaining about delayed allotment of units and uncertainty about when funds are actually reaching AMCs even after debiting investor accounts.

Some platforms have attributed the issues to temporary problems with payment systems. "Our customers experienced delays in MF units allotment for past few days. We traced the issue back to NPCI which migrated to a new system (NACH 2.0). This migration caused payments processing to be delayed impacting customers unit and NAV allotments. We have been informed by NPCI that the issue has been resolved, we are closely tracking inflight transactions for units allotment," said Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money. Gaurav Rastogi, CEO of Kuvera, an online mutual funds investment platform however pointed to a more systemic issue.

"It is too much to expect investors to know all the payment modes and the realization NAV timelines associated with each. We expect AMC and exchange systems to become predictable soon, so we can clearly show the applicable NAV date. Till then, use a conservative estimate, say NAV will be within t+5 of the order date. We are already doing this for Kuvera users," he said.

Distributors that Mint spoke with also acknowledged investor dissatisfaction over not knowing exactly which day's NAV they would be getting. "Net banking is particularly unreliable. Nowadays we generate a link for the customer to make the payment through net banking once the mutual fund purchase order is placed. However with some nationalised and cooperative banks, the payment can take a long time to actually reach the AMC after debiting the customer's account. This leads to clients getting the NAV of some future date," said Viral Bhatt, founder, Money Mantra, a Mumbai based mutual fund distributor.

Substantial moves in the market can result in an investor getting the NAV of a date after the market has jumped up, causing him or her to lose out on some return. Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) are an alternative for such investors. ETF units trade on the stock exchange allowing you to lock-in a particular price rather than waiting for allotment. However investors should note that ETF prices can trade at substantial variance to their NAVs, particularly when there are big moves in the market.

