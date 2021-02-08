Mutual Fund allotment timelines create uncertainty for investors

According to Sebi rules, two requirements need to be fulfilled for getting a particular day's NAV. First, the application needs to come in before the cut off time (3 pm in equity funds) and second the investor's money needs to reach the fund house. Purchase orders less than ₹2 lakh were exempt from the second requirement previously, and money for them could come in on a later day. However this exemption was ended by Sebi from 1st February.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}