Mutual fund analysis: From AMC behaviour to manager style, key checks you should make before putting your money

Mutual fund selection goes beyond checking past returns and star ratings. Before investing, investors should look at how the fund house operates, whether the manager stays true to their strategy and what the portfolio reveals about the fund.

Sheetal Goel
Published17 Sep 2026, 11:06 PM IST
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Mutual fund analysis: From AMC behaviour to manager style, key checks you should make before putting your money. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)
Mutual fund analysis: From AMC behaviour to manager style, key checks you should make before putting your money. (AI-generated image for representational purposes only)

A mutual fund’s past return is easy to find. But for investors, the harder question is whether the Asset Management Company (AMC), fund manager, and fund itself have the characteristics to support consistent performance over different market cycles.

A recent issue of DSP Mutual Fund's Neev lays out a research framework by Rahul Kulkarni, Mutual Fund Distributor and a Prudent Partner, to analyse funds beyond ratings.

Here is how investors can use these checks to analyse a fund before investing.

What should you check about the AMC?

The AMC is the institution behind the fund, so investors should look beyond its brand name and examine how it has operated over time.

  • Ownership stability: Check whether controlling ownership has changed over the last 10 years, as this may coincide with changes in management or investment philosophy.
  • NFO discipline: Assess how frequently the AMC launches new funds and whether each NFO serves a genuine portfolio need. The report notes,“Is the AMC launching a new fund every two months? That is not investment discipline. That is a marketing engine.”
  • Contrarian behaviour: Review how the AMC’s flagship equity funds acted during major market corrections, such as March 2020 and the 2018–20 mid- and small-cap crash—whether they bought or sold.

Also Read | One bad day for the market and your whole portfolio tanks? Here's what to do

How do you assess the fund manager?

A fund manager’s recent performance should not be viewed in isolation. Investors should first understand the manager’s investment style and then see whether that style has remained consistent across different market environments.

  • Style consistency: The report suggests, “Is the manager's approach the same across market cycles, or does it drift with what is currently working?”
  • Style beta versus skill: Investors should assess how much of the manager’s past alpha came from being in a style that was performing well and how much came from stock-picking ability.
  • Skin in the game: Check whether the manager invests their own money in the funds they manage.

Also Read | Stock returns vs earnings: Why strong profit growth may not make you money

What should you look for in the mutual fund itself?

For the fund, investors should focus on consistency rather than one-year or three-year headline returns.

  • Rolling returns: The report recommends looking at rolling returns. “What percentage of rolling 3-year periods has the fund beaten its benchmark? Consistency matters more than any single number.”
  • Portfolio concentration: Check the fund’s top 10 holdings and sector concentration to understand how much the portfolio depends on a handful of stocks or sectors.
  • Peer overlap: Compare the fund with its 3 largest peers. High overlap could indicate that an apparently different fund is holding many of the same stocks as other funds in the category.
  • Cost versus differentiation: The report calls this the “Substitution test”. Investors can compare an active fund with the lowest-cost index fund in the same category and assess whether the active fund can justify its higher cost through differentiated performance. If it cannot, investors may consider the lower-cost index option.

For investors, the broader takeaway is that fund selection should involve more than comparing recent returns or ratings. Looking at the AMC’s behaviour, the manager’s consistency and skill, and the fund’s portfolio and benchmark performance can provide a more complete picture before committing money.

Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Sheetal Goel

Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.

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