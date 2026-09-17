Mutual fund analysis: From AMC behaviour to manager style, key checks you should make before putting your money

A mutual fund’s past return is easy to find. But for investors, the harder question is whether the Asset Management Company (AMC), fund manager, and fund itself have the characteristics to support consistent performance over different market cycles.
A recent issue of DSP Mutual Fund's Neev lays out a research framework by Rahul Kulkarni, Mutual Fund Distributor and a Prudent Partner, to analyse funds beyond ratings.
Here is how investors can use these checks to analyse a fund before investing.
The AMC is the institution behind the fund, so investors should look beyond its brand name and examine how it has operated over time.
A fund manager’s recent performance should not be viewed in isolation. Investors should first understand the manager’s investment style and then see whether that style has remained consistent across different market environments.
For the fund, investors should focus on consistency rather than one-year or three-year headline returns.
For investors, the broader takeaway is that fund selection should involve more than comparing recent returns or ratings. Looking at the AMC’s behaviour, the manager’s consistency and skill, and the fund’s portfolio and benchmark performance can provide a more complete picture before committing money.
Disclaimer: This is purely for educational/informational purposes and should not be taken as any sort of investment advice. Always consult a SEBI-registered advisor before making any investment decisions.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.