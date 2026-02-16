Your toughest investment opponent is yourself: Bajaj Finserv MF's Ganesh Mohan
At the Mint Money Festival 2026, Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund MD Ganesh Mohan explains why investor psychology, and not market timing, largely determines long-term returns.
It was a counterintuitive message that Ganesh Mohan, managing director of Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund, delivered to a hall of eager investors at the Mint Money Festival 2026. Speaking on 14 February at the NSE Atrium in Mumbai, Mohan focused not on markets or products, but on a relationship that often damages both confidence and capital – the one between investors and their own minds.