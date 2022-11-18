Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt. It is a hybrid fund that employs a special mix of equity derivatives, arbitrage, equity investments, debt & money market instruments with the goal of generating consistent income with minimal volatility and capital growth that is tax-efficient. The fund was introduced on November 28, 2014, meaning it will soon be 8 years old. Since its debut, the product has produced a CAGR of 7.21%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund received a Value Research and Morningstar rating of two stars.

Performance of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund

Since inception the fund has generated a return of 7.24%, hence a lump sum investment of ₹10,000 would now have grown to ₹17,000 approx. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a return of 5.84% hence a lump sum investment of ₹10,000 would now have turned into ₹13,000 approx. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a return of 7.64% hence a lump sum investment of ₹10,000 would now have turned into ₹12,000 approx. In the last 1 year, the fund has fallen -1.02%.

Since inception, the fund has generated a return of 7.21%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹9.6 lakh into Rs. 12.88 lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 7.36%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹6 lakh into ₹7.2 lakhs. In the 3 years, the fund has given a CAGR return of 7.74%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹3.6 lakh into ₹4.04 lakhs.

View Full Image Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund (mutualfund.adityabirlacapital.com)

The scheme is currently managed by Mr. Dhaval Shah, Mr. Harshil Suvarnkar & Mr. Lovelish Solanki since May 07, 2021, March 22, 2021 & August 26, 2015 (1.5) years, (1.6) years & (7.2) years respectively.

Details of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund Regular-Growth's assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2022 were valued at ₹510 Crores, and as of November 17, 2022, the fund's NAV was ₹17.42. The fund is benchmarked against NIFTY Equity Savings TRI and the fund has an expense ratio of 2.32% under the regular plan and 1.29% under the direct plan. The fund's top 10 portfolio allocation consists of Banks, Metals & Minerals Trading, Petroleum Products, Transport Infrastructure, Finance, IT - Software, Consumer Durables, Diversified Metals, Industrial Products and Automobiles.

The fund's top 10 stock holdings are Aditya Birla Sun Life Money Manager Fund - Growth - Direct Plan, ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Aditya Birla Sunlife Floating Rate Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX AAA- Jun 2023 Index Fund - Growth - Direct Plan, Infosys Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Bajaj Finance Limited and Polycab India Limited. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund has a Macaulay duration of 0.65 years, yield to maturity of 7.55%, portfolio turnover ratio of 3.77 and a net equity exposure of 44.33%.