Mutual fund becomes 7 years old by turning SIP of ₹10,000 into ₹12 lakhs3 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 06:39 PM IST
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt. It is a hybrid fund that employs a special mix of equity derivatives, arbitrage, equity investments, debt & money market instruments with the goal of generating consistent income with minimal volatility and capital growth that is tax-efficient. The fund was introduced on November 28, 2014, meaning it will soon be 8 years old. Since its debut, the product has produced a CAGR of 7.21%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund received a Value Research and Morningstar rating of two stars.