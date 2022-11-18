Mutual fund becomes 7 years old by turning SIP of 10,000 into 12 lakhs

Since inception, the fund has generated a return of 7.21%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹9.6 lakh into Rs. 12.88 lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 7.36%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹6 lakh into ₹7.2 lakhs. In the 3 years, the fund has given a CAGR return of 7.74%, hence a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 would now have turned your total investment of ₹3.6 lakh into ₹4.04 lakhs.

