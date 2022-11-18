Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Mutual fund becomes 7 years old by turning SIP of 10,000 into 12 lakhs

3 min read . 06:39 PM ISTVipul Das
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund is an open-ended scheme investing in equity, arbitrage and debt. It is a hybrid fund that employs a special mix of equity derivatives, arbitrage, equity investments, debt & money market instruments with the goal of generating consistent income with minimal volatility and capital growth that is tax-efficient. The fund was introduced on November 28, 2014, meaning it will soon be 8 years old. Since its debut, the product has produced a CAGR of 7.21%. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund received a Value Research and Morningstar rating of two stars.

Performance of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund

Since inception the fund has generated a return of 7.24%, hence a lump sum investment of 10,000 would now have grown to 17,000 approx. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a return of 5.84% hence a lump sum investment of 10,000 would now have turned into 13,000 approx. In the last 3 years, the fund has generated a return of 7.64% hence a lump sum investment of 10,000 would now have turned into 12,000 approx. In the last 1 year, the fund has fallen -1.02%.

Since inception, the fund has generated a return of 7.21%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have turned your total investment of 9.6 lakh into Rs. 12.88 lakh. In the last 5 years, the fund has generated a CAGR of 7.36%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have turned your total investment of 6 lakh into 7.2 lakhs. In the 3 years, the fund has given a CAGR return of 7.74%, hence a monthly SIP of 10,000 would now have turned your total investment of 3.6 lakh into 4.04 lakhs.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund
Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund
The scheme is currently managed by Mr. Dhaval Shah, Mr. Harshil Suvarnkar & Mr. Lovelish Solanki since May 07, 2021, March 22, 2021 & August 26, 2015 (1.5) years, (1.6) years & (7.2) years respectively.

Details of Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund

Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund Regular-Growth's assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2022 were valued at 510 Crores, and as of November 17, 2022, the fund's NAV was 17.42. The fund is benchmarked against NIFTY Equity Savings TRI and the fund has an expense ratio of 2.32% under the regular plan and 1.29% under the direct plan. The fund's top 10 portfolio allocation consists of Banks, Metals & Minerals Trading, Petroleum Products, Transport Infrastructure, Finance, IT - Software, Consumer Durables, Diversified Metals, Industrial Products and Automobiles.

The fund's top 10 stock holdings are Aditya Birla Sun Life Money Manager Fund - Growth - Direct Plan, ICICI Bank Limited, HDFC Bank Limited, Aditya Birla Sunlife Floating Rate Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX AAA- Jun 2023 Index Fund - Growth - Direct Plan, Infosys Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Bajaj Finance Limited and Polycab India Limited. Aditya Birla Sun Life Equity Savings Fund has a Macaulay duration of 0.65 years, yield to maturity of 7.55%, portfolio turnover ratio of 3.77 and a net equity exposure of 44.33%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
