Mutual fund calculator: Can you make a corpus of 5 Cr in 5 years by investing 5 lakh?

Pranit Arora, Co-Founder and CEO, Univest

If you're looking to earn a significant return on a 5 lakh investment per year, one potential strategy is to invest in equity mutual funds. While these funds come with higher risk than fixed deposits or bonds, they have historically delivered higher returns. To minimize risk, it's recommended to diversify your investments across multiple mutual funds, including diversified equity funds and small/mid-cap funds with a proven track record of good returns. You can consider some schemes of Axis Mutual fund and Quant Mutual fund. Investing through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is another effective way to create wealth without excessive worry. SIP allows you to invest a fixed amount at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly, which helps average out market volatility and benefit from the power of compounding.