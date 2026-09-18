Mutual fund calculator: How ₹25,000 a month can yield wealth worth ₹28 crore, thanks to SIP top-up

Starting with ₹25,000 every month could accumulate roughly ₹28 crore over 30 years. We used a mutual fund calculator to find out the results. This projection requires SIP top-ups each year, along with an assumed investment return.

Keeping the monthly amount unchanged will not produce the displayed result. Here’s how to do it.

Start with monthly SIP A systematic investment plan (SIP) allows regular investments in a mutual fund. Here, the starting contribution is ₹25,000 every month, adding up to ₹3 lakh initially.

The calculation covers 30 years, giving the invested money considerable time to potentially grow. This is a long commitment, involving regular contributions across changing market conditions.

Increase contributions by 12% annually In this mutual fund calculator, the annual top-up is set at 12%. This means increasing your monthly investment each year, rather than maintaining ₹25,000 throughout.

In the second year, the monthly contribution becomes ₹28,000. In the third year, it rises again to ₹31,360.

By year 30, the monthly commitment reaches around ₹6.69 lakh. Your income and budget must support these increases for the illustration to remain workable.

Understand the return assumption The calculator uses an estimated Rate of Return of 12%. This is an assumption, not an assured yearly gain.

The result uses calculations based on 1% monthly growth and contributions at the beginning of each month. Different calculation methods or payment timings can produce different estimates.

Compounding means earlier gains can also generate further gains when money remains invested. However, actual market returns fluctuate, and some periods can bring losses.

Separate contributions from projected gains The mutual fund calculator shows a total value of about ₹28.10 crore. Of this, around ₹7.24 crore represents your total contributions over three decades. The remaining amount ( ₹20,86,40,266) represents estimated investment gains.

Therefore, the projected wealth does not come from investing only ₹25,000 monthly for 30 years. The annual increases substantially raise the money invested, alongside the assumed growth.

Without those increases, your total contributions would be ₹90 lakh over 30 years. That is much lower than the ₹7.24 crore invested in this illustration.

If you start at 30, you are likely to accumulate a wealth of ₹28 crore by the time you’re 60, the typical retirement age in India.

Treat the result as an estimate SEBI says investment calculators are “for illustrations only” and do not represent actual returns. This estimate, therefore, shows a possible mathematical outcome, not a promised mutual fund payout.

Taxes and inflation can reduce the amount available and its future purchasing power. This mutual fund calculation does not show adjustments for either factor.

SIP top-up: Why it’s necessary “Inflation takes a leap, then why not your SIP? A SIP top-up helps your investments grow alongside your income and expenses. To accelerate the power of compounding over time, increase your contribution along with time,” Pranali Patel QPFP®️, Founder of Prama Gen Wealth, said.

“The important point is that your later, larger SIPs also get their own time to compound. Meanwhile, the money invested in the early years has been compounding for much longer,” she added.

According to Patel, increasing contributions helps create a larger corpus. Larger amounts and a longer period bring goals closer faster than a normal SIP.