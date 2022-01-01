Mutual fund calculator: How much monthly SIP you need to retire at 50

On how Adarsh Vinay can achieve his retirement goal; Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & MD at Optima Money Managers said, "For a middle middle class family person, ₹60,000 is enough to meet one's monthly financial requirement post-retirement. However, if an investor plans to retire after 25 year from now, then the current ₹60,000 per month won't be enough for him or her because inflation will also grow in this period. Keeping 6.5 per cent average inflation for the next 25 years, this ₹60,000 monthly requirement post-retirement will go up to around ₹3 lakh. So, one needs to accumulate that much of retirement fund that can help him or her to get ₹3 lakh per month with 6.5 per cent inflation adjusted after retirement."