Mutual fund calculator: How to build 50 lakh corpus in 10 years through SIP

On how much monthly mutual fund SIP would be required for Ravi to achieve his ₹50 lakh investment goal in next 10 years; Amit Gupta, MD at SAG Infotech said, "A ₹50 lakh corpus requires ₹21,000 to ₹22,000 per month in SIP if the individual go by the average rate of expected return at 12 per cent for 10 years (120 months). One can also lower the same SIP at 18,000 per month if the expected rate of interest return would yield around 15 per cent. The fund manager is always there to help in creating a better scenario for the investor and may show a good company to invest in. Some mutual funds do offer over 50 per cent interest and some may even take in losses. It is all about the right investing and researching. But going through the thumbs up rule, ₹18,000 to ₹21,000 is the average SIP one can do at lowest possible scenario for the desired corpus. However, all these returns are highly volatile and come up at own risk."

