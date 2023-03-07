Mutual fund calculator: How to make ₹10 Cr in 20 years via SIP?8 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 06:42 PM IST
Mutual funds are the most popular long-term investment vehicle since they provide not only liquidity but also dividends, diversification, expert administration, flexibility to invest in tiny portions, lower cost, lower tax on gains, tax benefits, and so on. A Systematic Investment Plan (or SIP) is the most popular way of investing in mutual funds because it allows investors to optimise their gains from the power of compounding, rupee cost averaging, handy investment mode, flexible tenor and so on. Let’s now take the example of building a corpus of ₹10 crore in 20 years. How much monthly SIP will be needed and on which mutual funds investors can park their money, experts have made their views here based on an exclusive interview with Livemint.