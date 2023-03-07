Mutual fund calculator: How to make 10 Cr in 20 years via SIP?

First, understand the interplay of risk and reward so that you’re mentally prepared for the journey to come. The fact that you’ll have some deeply frustrating phases in your investing journey is not a mere possibility – it’s an absolute certainty. For instance, SIP investments that have been made over the preceding twelve months are all either marginally in the negative or flat. There may even be phases when your investments are in the red. It is during these times that you must keep your SIP’s running resolutely instead of stopping them with the intent of restarting them when “things get better" or redeeming your money temporarily and trying to time your entry back “after markets recover". Trying to predict the market will set off a cascading sequence of reactions that could result in serious wealth destruction.