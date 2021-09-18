Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP enough for higher studies of 10-Yr old child

Mutual fund calculator: There is nothing more important than securing future of your child and it is possible through proper education. The way cost of education is soaring, it's important for parents to make proper financial planning for higher studies of their child. According to tax and investment experts, making investments as early as possible is always advisable but, in case, if someone is late in financial planning for higher education of one's child, mutual fund SIP can be a good investment instrument. They said that one need at least 8-10 years to accumulate enough wealth for higher studies of one's child. So, even when you child is 10 years old, you have enough time to amass enough wealth for the higher studies of your child.