Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP of ₹10,000 grows over ₹10 lac in 5 years3 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 07:03 PM IST
Holding various investments, such as mutual funds, or stocks for more than a year is referred to as a long-term investment. It has historically been demonstrated that taking on a certain level of risk has led to the creation of long-term wealth as opposed to short-term gain. When it comes to investing in equity mutual funds, investing for the long term enables you to compound any dividend profits you receive and again reinvested in the same fund, outperforming the market practically invariably. A perfect example of a long-term investment is the HDFC Retirement Savings Fund Equity Plan Direct-Growth, which in five years has made a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 to ₹10 lakh.