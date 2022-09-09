Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP of 10,000 grows over 10 lac in 5 years

The fund has provided an annualized SIP return of 25.64% over the past two years, implying that a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 made two years ago would today be worth ₹3,22 lakh. In the last 1 year, the fund has given an annualized SIP return of 7.31% which is much higher than the category average of 5.10% and the performance of the benchmark index Nifty 500 TRI reached 5.65% in that period. In the last 1 year, the fund has generated an absolute return of 18.99% which is the highest in the fund category. The fund outperformed the category average in each of the three time periods, generating trailing returns of 15.64% in 5 years, 25.66% in 3 years, and 9.45% in one year.

