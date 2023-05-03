Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP required to accumulate a corpus of 50 Cr in 20 years

Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP required to accumulate a corpus of ₹50 Cr in 20 years11 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 08:22 PM IST
Holding units for as long as you can to take advantage of compounding and create enormous wealth is another important aspect of mutual funds.
Holding units for as long as you can to take advantage of compounding and create enormous wealth is another important aspect of mutual funds. This is in addition to investing in a certain fund type depending on your risk profile and objectives. Additionally, mutual funds are one of the low initial investment options with the added advantages of rupee cost averaging and convenience of equity investments thanks to SIPs, which start at just ₹100. Here we have taken an example of how much a beginner can make SIP to accumulate a corpus of ₹50 Cr in 20 years. Let’s take suggestions from various industry experts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×