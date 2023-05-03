Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP required to accumulate a corpus of 50 Cr in 20 years

Assuming you increase your investments by 10% every year, you will need a monthly SIP of around ₹2,20,000 to amass ₹50 crore. If you can gradually increase your investment limit, you will need to start with less than half of what you need in a normal SIP. Now, let’s look beyond numbers and calculators. In such a long investment journey, curtailing risk is more important than chasing returns. You will accumulate wealth only if you remain in the market. And that will happen only if you have the confidence that your investments won’t get wiped out due to a sudden market correction.

