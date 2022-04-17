Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need for higher studies of your child

Mutual fund calculator: The rising education loans may exacerbated the financial state of parents who couldn't plan for the child studies. The high interest rates on education loans also pose a big challenge to such parents. So, it is very important to plan your investment goals and devise a financial strategy to fund higher education of your child. However, while investing for higher studies of one's children, the investor needs to keep inflation in mind.

