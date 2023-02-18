Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 20 crore by age 55

Mutual fund calculator: Ravi Ujjwal is a 30 year old professional with monthly take home salary of ₹75,000. He want to retire at the age of 55 and for that his personal calculation suggests that he would require ₹20 crore retirement fund in hand after 25 years. However, he don't want to take highly risky asset allocation like direct stock market investment. On whether his investment goal is economic viable or not, tax and investment experts believe that the goal is quite achievable as the investor had 25 years in hand and mutual funds SIP can be an investment option that can solve Ravi's investment tool search. However, experts said that simple investment formula won't work. So, there would be some pun needed in Ravi's case.

