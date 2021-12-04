Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to accumulate 5.5-cr by age 45

Advising Vijay to keep on increasing one's monthly SIP using annual SIP step-up; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Vijay has an ambitious target of ₹5.50 crore in 20 years. So, I would advise investor like him to keep on increasing monthly SIP amount with increase in annual income. As he is a salaried profession, he can expect his income to grow annual by at least 10 per cent. However, his investment goal is slightly ambitious, so I would advise him to maintain 15 per cent annual SIP step-up and get compounding benefit on one's money.

