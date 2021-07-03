Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to create 20-cr retirement fund

Mutual fund calculator: Mutual fund investments are subject to market risk, but if we go by the tax and investment experts' views, mutual funds investment for long-term is not that much risky and it delivers at least 12 per cent annual return as well. As mutual funds allows systematic investment plan (SIP), in which an investor can invest in monthly, quarterly or half-yearly mode too, it is suitable to those investors who don't have a lump sum amount for investment. Mutual fund SIP can be useful in creating retirement fund for those who start investing in the early phase of one's career. But, it is useful for those also who are late in investing. However, whether an investor is late or has started investing in early phase of one's career, investment goals are expected to remain same, especially when it comes to retirement fund planning.