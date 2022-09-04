Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to get 1 lakh pension per month

Mutual fund calculator: Ravi Prakash Ujjwal is a 30 year old professional who is looking for an investment tool that can help him earn ₹1 lakh monthly pension when he turns 60. As he is in the nascent phase of his career, he doesn't have a hefty amount for upfront investment. According to tax and investment experts, mutual funds would be a suitable investment tool for investors like Ravi as they have a big 30 year time in their hand. They said that mutual funds SIP (systematic investment plan) in monthly mode would help Ravi or any other such investor to meet their investment goal even when the investor has no big savings in its hand.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}