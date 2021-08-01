Mutual fund calculator: Monthly SIP you need to get 10 crore after 25 years

On how much step up will be enough for an earning individual if it want to accumulate ₹10 crore in 25 years; SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "Generally, a mutual fund SIP investor uses 10 per cent annual step up but they invest for 30 years or till they retire. Here, the individual want to accumulate ₹10 crore in 25 years only, in that case he or she is advised to use 15 per cent annual step-up." He also said that the investor will have to invest in equity mutual fund as the investor needs to take some risk for creating ₹10 crore corpus in 25 years.