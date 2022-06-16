Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 6.31 lakh in 3 years

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan was incepted on 15th February 2019 and this plan has delivered 28.65 per cent annualised return and 131.4 per cent absolute return since its inception. In last one year, this mutual funds plan has delivered over 20.25 per cent return to its investors whereas in last 2 years, it has delivered annualised return of near 59.50 per cent and absolute return of over 155 per cent. Similarly, in last 3 years, this mutual funds scheme has delivered over 32 per cent annualised return and around 130.70 per cent absolute return to its investors.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}