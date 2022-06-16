Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP grows to 6.31 lakh in 3 years

Mutual fund calculator: If a mutual fund SIP investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan 2 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly would have grown to ₹3.37 lakh today
Mutual fund calculator: To beat the inflation rate, equity mutual funds are considered one of the most preferred investment tools. It gives higher return in long term but on some occasions, an investor can get whopping return in short term as well. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is one such mutual fund plan in which, investors have got staggering return since its inception in February 2019. In last 3 years, this mutual funds scheme has given annualised return of over 32 per cent turning ₹10,000 SIP to ₹6.31 lakh in this period.
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan was incepted on 15th February 2019 and this plan has delivered 28.65 per cent annualised return and 131.4 per cent absolute return since its inception. In last one year, this mutual funds plan has delivered over 20.25 per cent return to its investors whereas in last 2 years, it has delivered annualised return of near 59.50 per cent and absolute return of over 155 per cent. Similarly, in last 3 years, this mutual funds scheme has delivered over 32 per cent annualised return and around 130.70 per cent absolute return to its investors.
Mutual funds SIP calculator
If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan one year ago, its ₹10,000 monthly investment would have grown to ₹1.19 lakh today. If a mutual fund SIP investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan 2 years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly would have grown to ₹3.37 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund scheme 3 years ago, its ₹10,000 would have grown to ₹6.31 lakh today.
L&T Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, IDBI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Axis Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth and ICICI Prudential Small-cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth are some other mutual fund schemes in the same category that have given stellar return to its investors in last few years.