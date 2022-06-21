Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 17.52 lakh in 7 years

Mutual fund calculator: If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund plan 3 years ago, it would have grown to ₹6.44 lakh today
Mutual fund calculator: Investment experts advise mutual fund investors to invest in small-cap funds if their perspective is for long term. They are of the opinion that in long term small-cap funds yield higher than medium and small term plans. Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. In last seven years, this small-cap mutual fund scheme has turned ₹10,000 monthly SIP into ₹17.52 lakh. This small-cap mutual fund was incepted on 7th January 2013 and it has given 229 per cent absolute return since its inception whereas it has given around 13.50 per cent annual return in this period.
In last one year, this mutual fund has delivered zero return as whereas in last two years, it has given more than 65.60 per cent annual return and around 175 per cent absolute return. In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual fund has given around 35 per cent annualised return while it has given around 146.50 per cent absolute return in this period. In last 5 years, this mutual fund scheme has delivered annual return of 17.40 per cent whereas it has yielded whopping 122.95 per cent absolute return in last 5 years. Except in last one year, this mutual fund plan has beaten the category return in all time-horizons mentioned above.
If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund plan 3 years ago, it would have grown to ₹6.44 lakh today. If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in Quant Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan 5 years ago, it would have turned to ₹11.71 lakh today. Similarly, if an investor had started a monthly SIP of ₹10,000 in this small-cap plan 7 years ago, it would have turned to ₹17.52 lakh today.
This small-cap mutual fund has 97.57 per cent investments in the domestic stock market out of which 62.42 per cent is in small-cap stocks. ITC, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Hindustan Copper, Arvind, Linde India, Just ial, EID Parry, etc. are some of the prominent Indian stocks in which this small-cap mutual fund has made investments.
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Axis Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, IDBI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, etc. are some of the prominent peers of small-cap category that has delivered stellar return to its investors.