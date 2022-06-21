Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 17.52 lakh in 7 years

In last one year, this mutual fund has delivered zero return as whereas in last two years, it has given more than 65.60 per cent annual return and around 175 per cent absolute return. In last 3 years, this small-cap mutual fund has given around 35 per cent annualised return while it has given around 146.50 per cent absolute return in this period. In last 5 years, this mutual fund scheme has delivered annual return of 17.40 per cent whereas it has yielded whopping 122.95 per cent absolute return in last 5 years. Except in last one year, this mutual fund plan has beaten the category return in all time-horizons mentioned above.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}