Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 21.66 lakh in 10 years

Mutual fund calculator: If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan seven years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly savings would have grown to ₹12.65 lakh today
Mutual fund calculator: Systematic investment plan (SIP) is one of the long-term equity investment tools that help an investor minimise the market risk. A mutual fund SIP investor need not to worry about the market volatility as it gives average return given by the equity market during the period of investment. UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan is a glaring example of it. If a mutual fund SIP investor had invested ₹10,000 in its regular plan for 10 years, its absolute amount would have turned to ₹21.66 lakh today.
In last two years, this mutual fund plan has given over 25.50 per cent annual return and 57.60 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors. In last three years, this mutual fund plan has delivered around 13.50 per cent annual return and over 46 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors. Annual category return in last three years is around 11.85 per cent. In last five years, this mutual fund plan has delivered around 11.25 per cent annul return whereas category return in this period stands at around 8.65 per cent.
Similarly, in last 10 years, UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan has delivered 12.20 per cent annual return and over 215 per cent absolute return to its SIP investors.
SIP calculator
If a mutual funds investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan three years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly savings would have grown up to ₹4.46 lakh today. If this ₹10,000 monthly SIP had begun five years ago, then it would have grown up to an absolute amount of ₹8.12 lakh in last 5 years. If an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan seven years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly savings would have grown to ₹12.65 lakh today.
Similarly, if an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this plan ten years ago, its absolute amount would have grown to ₹21.66 lakh today.
UTI Value Opportunities Fund - Regular Plan has invested around 98.43 per cent in Indian equities out of which 52.23 per cent exposure is in large-cap stocks whereas mid-cap and small-cap exposure of this fund is 14.34 per cent and 12.22 per cent respectively.
This mutual fund has invested in banking stocks like — HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India or SBI and Axis Bank. Infosys, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Bharti Airtel and Cipla are some other major stocks in which this mutual fund has major investments.
ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund - Growth, Templeton India Value Fund - Growth, IDFC Sterling Value Fund - Regular Plan - Growth, Nippon India Value Fund - Growth are some of its peers that have delivered stellar returns to its SIP investors.