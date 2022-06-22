Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 6 lakh in 3 years

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan was incepted on 15th February 2019 and the small-cap fund has delivered staggering annualized return of 27.24 per cent since its inception whereas it has given 124 per cent absolute return in this period. In last one year, this small-cap fund has given more than 17 per cent return to its investors whereas category return in this period stands at 6.31 per cent. In last two years, this mutual fund scheme has yielded around 54.20 per cent annual return and 138.30 per cent absolute return whereas category annual return in this period is around 45.60 per cent. In last three years, this small-cap mutual fund plan has delivered 31.35 per cent annual return beating category return of 22.35 per cent per annum.

