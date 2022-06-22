Mutual fund calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 6 lakh in 3 years

Mutual fund calculator: In an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan two years ago, it would have grown to 3.26 lakh today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mutual fund calculator: Investing in small-cap funds for long term is advisable as it gives higher return than medium and large-cap funds. This because small-cap funds mainly invest in small-cap stocks that rise or dip faster than medium and large-cap stocks. However, when the market is available at discounted price, SIP in small-cap mutual funds may help an investor to get stellar return in small time. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. It has given stellar 31.35 per cent annual return over three years beating category return of 22.35 per cent per annum in this period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mutual fund calculator: Investing in small-cap funds for long term is advisable as it gives higher return than medium and large-cap funds. This because small-cap funds mainly invest in small-cap stocks that rise or dip faster than medium and large-cap stocks. However, when the market is available at discounted price, SIP in small-cap mutual funds may help an investor to get stellar return in small time. Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan is a glaring example of it. It has given stellar 31.35 per cent annual return over three years beating category return of 22.35 per cent per annum in this period.
Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan was incepted on 15th February 2019 and the small-cap fund has delivered staggering annualized return of 27.24 per cent since its inception whereas it has given 124 per cent absolute return in this period. In last one year, this small-cap fund has given more than 17 per cent return to its investors whereas category return in this period stands at 6.31 per cent. In last two years, this mutual fund scheme has yielded around 54.20 per cent annual return and 138.30 per cent absolute return whereas category annual return in this period is around 45.60 per cent. In last three years, this small-cap mutual fund plan has delivered 31.35 per cent annual return beating category return of 22.35 per cent per annum.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
SIP calculator
If an investor had started investing ₹10,000 per month in SIP mode in Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan one year ago, it would have grown to ₹1.15 lakh today. In an investor had started ₹10,000 monthly SIP in this mutual fund scheme two years ago, it would have grown to 3.26 lakh today. If an investor started investing ₹10,000 per month in this small-cap mutual fund three years ago, its ₹10,000 monthly SIP would have grown to ₹6.11 lakh today.
This small-cap mutual fund has invested 92.75 per cent of its net asset in domestic equities out of which 59.51 per cent exposure is in small-cap stocks. Schaeffler India, VRL Logistic, City Union Bank, Cera Sanitaryware, Can Fin Homes and EID Parry are some of the prominent small-cap stocks in which this small-cap stock has investments.
IDBI Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, L&T Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, Axis Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth, ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth and Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth are some other small-cap mutual funds that have delivered whopping return to its investors over the time.