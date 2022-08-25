Mutual Fund Calculator: 10,000 monthly SIP turns to 7.5 lakh in 3 years

The fund invests 99.25% of its investments in domestic equities, with 23% of that amount invested in large-cap companies, 8.18% in mid-cap stocks, and 68.07% in small-cap stocks. The fund has a standard deviation of 23.93 which is higher than the category average of 20.03 and the fund has a beta ratio of 0.92 which is higher than the category average of 0.81 which indicates that the fund appears to be riskier. However, the fund's Sharpe ratio is 1.5 points higher than the category average of 1.08, and its Jension's Alpha ratio is 17.08 points higher than the category average of 6.94, indicating that although the fund entails a higher level of risk, it also has a higher potential to produce risk-adjusted returns.